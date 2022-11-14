 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balmer Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.27 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.27 crore in September 2022 up 8.18% from Rs. 64.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.71 crore in September 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 64.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.07 crore in September 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2021.

Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 31.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.00 in September 2021.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 357.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.

Balmer Lawrie Investment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.27 1.39 64.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.27 1.39 64.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.21 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.00 1.13 64.70
Other Income 0.07 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.07 1.13 64.70
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.07 1.13 64.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.07 1.13 64.70
Tax 0.36 0.29 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.71 0.84 64.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.71 0.84 64.37
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.41 0.38 29.00
Diluted EPS 31.41 0.38 29.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.41 0.38 29.00
Diluted EPS 31.41 0.38 29.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balmer Invest #Balmer Lawrie Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm