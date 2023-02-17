Balmer Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 42.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 43.86% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 42.15% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.