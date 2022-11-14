 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balmer Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore in September 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 490.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 up 100.08% from Rs. 17.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 40.29 crore in September 2021.

Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.94 in September 2021.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 357.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.

Balmer Lawrie Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.89 649.27 490.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.89 649.27 490.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 392.95 471.66 349.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.72 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.14 -18.25 -1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.29 60.43 55.86
Depreciation 13.89 14.08 13.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 2.22
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.60 68.32 49.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.02 48.31 19.90
Other Income 7.81 8.35 6.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.83 56.65 26.70
Interest 3.67 4.67 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.16 51.99 23.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.16 51.99 23.95
Tax 11.05 11.48 7.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.11 40.51 16.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.11 40.51 16.10
Minority Interest -- -- -9.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.14 15.71 11.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.26 56.22 17.62
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.24 16.00 7.94
Diluted EPS 10.24 16.00 7.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.24 16.00 7.94
Diluted EPS 10.24 16.00 7.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balmer Invest #Balmer Lawrie Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm