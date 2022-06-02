 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balmer Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 576.62 crore, up 15.26% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 576.62 crore in March 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 500.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2022 down 1.25% from Rs. 47.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.90 crore in March 2022 down 24.86% from Rs. 107.67 crore in March 2021.

Balmer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.52 in March 2021.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 376.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.51% returns over the last 6 months and -21.23% over the last 12 months.

Balmer Lawrie Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 576.62 506.35 500.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 576.62 506.35 500.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 392.63 345.81 336.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.58 4.12 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.53 5.95 -9.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.94 39.08 40.27
Depreciation 14.07 14.18 14.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 13.48 0.50 25.63
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.19 74.17 43.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.26 22.54 49.81
Other Income 22.57 5.45 43.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.83 27.98 93.18
Interest 3.19 3.86 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.64 24.13 90.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.64 24.13 90.21
Tax 26.97 5.66 24.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.68 18.47 66.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.68 18.47 66.09
Minority Interest -- -9.53 -27.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.49 8.74 9.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.17 17.68 47.76
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.50 7.96 21.52
Diluted EPS 13.50 7.96 21.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.50 7.96 21.52
Diluted EPS 13.50 7.96 21.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balmer Invest #Balmer Lawrie Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.