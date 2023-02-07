Bal Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.62 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.62 crore in December 2022 up 10.77% from Rs. 69.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 down 5.16% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.