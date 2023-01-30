Bajaj Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 90.54 1,623.64 84.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 90.54 1,623.64 84.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.41 10.49 9.16 Depreciation 7.96 7.96 7.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.30 19.70 16.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.87 1,585.49 51.43 Other Income 16.39 13.34 14.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.26 1,598.83 65.93 Interest 0.69 0.67 0.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.57 1,598.16 65.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 65.57 1,598.16 65.15 Tax 16.33 24.16 16.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.24 1,574.00 49.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.24 1,574.00 49.12 Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 141.40 4.40 Diluted EPS 4.40 141.40 4.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 141.43 4.41 Diluted EPS 4.40 141.40 4.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited