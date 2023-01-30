 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore in December 2022 up 6.88% from Rs. 84.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.24 crore in December 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 49.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.22 crore in December 2022 up 0.47% from Rs. 73.87 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2021. Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,905.00 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.43% over the last 12 months.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations90.541,623.6484.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations90.541,623.6484.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.4110.499.16
Depreciation7.967.967.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.3019.7016.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.871,585.4951.43
Other Income16.3913.3414.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.261,598.8365.93
Interest0.690.670.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.571,598.1665.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax65.571,598.1665.15
Tax16.3324.1616.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.241,574.0049.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.241,574.0049.12
Equity Share Capital111.29111.29111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.40141.404.40
Diluted EPS4.40141.404.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.40141.434.41
Diluted EPS4.40141.404.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

