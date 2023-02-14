B and A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore, down 24.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 89.88% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2021.
B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 58.93 in December 2021.
B and A shares closed at 311.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.54% returns over the last 6 months and 25.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|B and A
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.00
|71.62
|66.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.00
|71.62
|66.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.36
|19.47
|10.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.50
|-6.04
|7.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.88
|20.39
|18.39
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.83
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.18
|14.16
|10.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|22.82
|18.70
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.66
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|23.49
|18.90
|Interest
|0.65
|0.64
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|22.85
|18.27
|Exceptional Items
|2.95
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.85
|22.85
|18.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.85
|22.85
|18.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.85
|22.85
|18.27
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.96
|73.71
|58.93
|Diluted EPS
|5.96
|73.71
|58.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.96
|73.71
|58.93
|Diluted EPS
|5.96
|73.71
|58.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited