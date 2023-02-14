B and A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore, down 24.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 89.88% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2021.