Axis Bank Q4: NPA issues decisively behind, margin and RoE improvement eyed

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 780, Market cap: Rs 239,455 crore) has delivered a steady quarter with asset quality continuing to improve, loan growth picking up in its target segment, and the deposit profile remaining stable. The spike in cost, although a near-term negative, should give it the right competitive edge in terms of technological prowess. With asset quality issues largely behind, the focus incrementally should be on improving profitability – lift its interest margin which is at a discount...