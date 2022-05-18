 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Automotive Axle Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.28 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.28 crore in March 2022 up 29.78% from Rs. 425.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.50 crore in March 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 25.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.57 in March 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,624.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and 36.59% over the last 12 months.

Automotive Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.28 374.40 425.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.28 374.40 425.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 400.59 272.25 308.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.46 -9.10 -5.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.52 28.35 25.68
Depreciation 10.32 9.27 9.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.58 47.98 52.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.74 25.65 35.74
Other Income 0.44 1.68 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.18 27.32 36.87
Interest 0.63 0.54 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.55 26.79 36.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.55 26.79 36.18
Tax 12.71 6.98 9.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.84 19.80 26.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.84 19.80 26.56
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.70 13.10 17.57
Diluted EPS 25.70 13.10 17.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.70 13.10 17.57
Diluted EPS 25.70 13.10 17.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Automotive Axle #Automotive Axles #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.