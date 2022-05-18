Automotive Axle Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.28 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.28 crore in March 2022 up 29.78% from Rs. 425.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.50 crore in March 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 25.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.57 in March 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,624.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and 36.59% over the last 12 months.