Autoline Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.71 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.71 crore in September 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 135.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 794.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 41.4% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 78.50 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.93% returns over the last 6 months and 30.72% over the last 12 months.