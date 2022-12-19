 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Autoline Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.71 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Dec 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.71 crore in September 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 135.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 794.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 41.4% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 78.50 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.93% returns over the last 6 months and 30.72% over the last 12 months.

Autoline Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.71 179.89 135.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.71 179.89 135.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.77 137.29 92.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -1.32 -0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.33 8.96 8.11
Depreciation 5.07 4.97 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.89 22.77 23.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.62 7.22 6.79
Other Income 0.33 0.24 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.95 7.46 6.98
Interest 5.20 5.74 5.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.25 1.72 1.00
Exceptional Items 13.55 -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.30 1.72 1.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.30 1.72 1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.30 1.72 1.00
Minority Interest 0.08 0.07 0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.38 1.79 1.16
Equity Share Capital 38.96 38.96 37.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 0.45 0.37
Diluted EPS 2.65 0.45 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 0.45 0.37
Diluted EPS 2.65 0.45 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Autoline Ind #Autoline Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am