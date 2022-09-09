AU SFB – A long growth highway ahead

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights A weak Q1 marred by trading losses and softer margin Asset quality stable, benign credit cost expected Loan growth strong, improving outlook bolsters the case for a surge ahead Building excellent retail-centric deposits, cost of funds stable Margin should stay protected despite a large fixed rate book, riding on better liability Investing heavily in technology and network to capture market share A long-term winner, should find a place in core portfolio AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 660, Market Cap: Rs 43,924 crore) has all the...