Atlanta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.20 crore, up 1161.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.20 crore in March 2022 up 1161.5% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.35 crore in March 2022 down 2629.37% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2022 down 7427.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 14.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.