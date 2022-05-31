 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atlanta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.20 crore, up 1161.5% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.20 crore in March 2022 up 1161.5% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.35 crore in March 2022 down 2629.37% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2022 down 7427.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 14.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

Atlanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.20 1.90 9.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.20 1.90 9.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.96 1.26 2.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.83 0.75 1.27
Depreciation 0.33 0.42 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 178.06 1.38 8.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -63.98 -1.92 -3.22
Other Income 25.27 3.56 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.72 1.65 -0.93
Interest -35.37 3.33 1.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.34 -1.69 -2.45
Exceptional Items -202.22 -- --
P/L Before Tax -205.57 -1.69 -2.45
Tax -6.21 0.82 4.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -199.35 -2.51 -7.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -199.35 -2.51 -7.30
Equity Share Capital 16.30 16.30 16.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.46 -0.31 -0.90
Diluted EPS -24.46 -0.31 -0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.46 -0.31 -0.90
Diluted EPS -24.46 -0.31 -0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 03:05 pm
