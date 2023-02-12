Atlanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 163.18% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 258.45% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.