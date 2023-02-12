 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atlanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 163.18% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 258.45% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Atlanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.27 3.86 1.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.27 3.86 1.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.53 3.01 1.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.47 0.79 0.75
Depreciation 0.35 0.35 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.92 1.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.61 -1.21 -1.92
Other Income 0.98 0.86 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.63 -0.35 1.65
Interest 2.98 0.85 3.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.60 -1.20 -1.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.60 -1.20 -1.69
Tax -- -- 0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.60 -1.20 -2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.60 -1.20 -2.51
Equity Share Capital 16.30 16.30 16.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.81 -0.15 -0.31
Diluted EPS -0.81 -0.15 -0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.81 -0.15 -0.31
Diluted EPS -0.81 -0.15 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
