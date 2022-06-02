Asya Infosoft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 96.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 96.88% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 851.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Asya Infosoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Asya Infosoft shares closed at 3.99 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)