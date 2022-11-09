 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astra Microwave Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.90 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.90 crore in September 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 176.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2022 up 671.87% from Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2022 up 216.75% from Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2021.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 324.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.87% returns over the last 6 months and 18.92% over the last 12 months.

Astra Microwave Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.90 161.16 176.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.90 161.16 176.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.66 105.18 150.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.81 -0.65 -10.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.27 19.20 15.58
Depreciation 5.75 5.41 4.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.28 12.54 10.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.75 19.48 5.68
Other Income 2.04 1.06 2.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.79 20.54 8.47
Interest 6.60 5.40 4.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.19 15.14 3.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.19 15.14 3.51
Tax 7.60 3.72 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.59 11.43 2.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.59 11.43 2.93
Equity Share Capital 17.32 17.32 17.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 1.32 0.34
Diluted EPS 2.61 1.32 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 1.32 0.34
Diluted EPS 2.61 1.32 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:10 pm
