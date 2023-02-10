Astra Microwave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 199.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 149.63% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2022 up 98% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.