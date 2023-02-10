 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astra Microwave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 199.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 149.63% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2022 up 98% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

Astra Microwave Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.87 170.90 199.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.87 170.90 199.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.17 120.66 195.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.28 -18.81 -56.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.43 18.27 18.39
Depreciation 5.93 5.75 5.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.58 10.28 15.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.04 34.75 20.38
Other Income 1.56 2.04 1.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.60 36.79 21.72
Interest 7.84 6.60 5.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.76 30.19 16.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.76 30.19 16.32
Tax 10.49 7.60 4.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.27 22.59 12.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.27 22.59 12.13
Equity Share Capital 17.32 17.32 17.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 2.61 1.40
Diluted EPS 3.50 2.61 1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 2.61 1.40
Diluted EPS 3.50 2.61 1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited