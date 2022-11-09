Astra Microwave Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.69 crore, down 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.69 crore in September 2022 down 2.87% from Rs. 179.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.52 crore in September 2022 up 507.05% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2022 up 183.69% from Rs. 14.59 crore in September 2021.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 324.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.87% returns over the last 6 months and 18.92% over the last 12 months.