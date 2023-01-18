 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Q3 Preview | Profit may grow 8.7% on muted volumes

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Volume growth will be affected by extended rainfall in October, which hurt festive demand, the easing of pent-up demand after the pandemic, and inflation, which has affected discretionary spending, analysts said

Asian Paints is expected to report single-digit year-on-year growth in net profit in the third quarter of FY23 on the back of muted volume offtake and weak demand, a poll showed.

Net profit is expected to grow 8.7 percent to Rs 1,104 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 40 percent, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Revenue is expected to rise 10.9 percent YoY to Rs 9,456 crore.

The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 results during market hours on January 19.

The numbers are set to be hit due to muted volume growth, analysts said. One reason is the high base effect.

“We expect overall volume growth of 4 percent YoY on a base of 18 percent YoY in Q3 FY22,” analysts at Nuvama Research noted.