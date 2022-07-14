 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Paints Q1 PAT seen up 44.6% YoY to Rs. 830.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jul 14, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,335.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints buys 51% stake in Weatherseal Fenestration. The paint company acquired 51 percent stake in Weatherseal Fenestration for Rs 18.84 crore. Weatherseal Fenestration is now a subsidiary of the company.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs. 830.6 crore up 44.6% year-on-year (down 5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,335.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 38.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,261.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI_ConsumerDisc

Broker Research
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer discretionary #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:48 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.