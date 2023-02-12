 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 47.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in December 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 20.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 77.83% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021. Asian Hotels shares closed at 79.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -1.37% over the last 12 months.
Asian Hotels (North)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations69.3459.8247.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations69.3459.8247.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.6710.127.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.4412.8411.50
Depreciation5.685.838.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.6027.6817.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.963.342.49
Other Income1.170.170.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.133.513.00
Interest31.0233.4423.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.89-29.93-20.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-16.89-29.93-20.30
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.89-29.93-20.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.89-29.93-20.30
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
Diluted EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
Diluted EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 12, 2023