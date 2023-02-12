Asian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 69.34 59.82 47.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 69.34 59.82 47.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.67 10.12 7.82 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.44 12.84 11.50 Depreciation 5.68 5.83 8.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.60 27.68 17.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.96 3.34 2.49 Other Income 1.17 0.17 0.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.13 3.51 3.00 Interest 31.02 33.44 23.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.89 -29.93 -20.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -16.89 -29.93 -20.30 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.89 -29.93 -20.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.89 -29.93 -20.30 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.68 -15.39 -10.43 Diluted EPS -8.68 -15.39 -10.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.68 -15.39 -10.43 Diluted EPS -8.68 -15.39 -10.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited