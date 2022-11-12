 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore, up 72.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore in September 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 34.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2022 down 33.02% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2021.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 91.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 9.99% over the last 12 months.

Asian Hotels (North)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.82 53.45 34.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.82 53.45 34.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.12 7.92 6.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.84 12.20 10.69
Depreciation 5.83 5.91 3.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.80 30.27 13.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.22 -2.85 0.01
Other Income 0.38 0.14 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 -2.71 2.50
Interest 33.44 30.73 24.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.84 -33.43 -22.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.84 -33.43 -22.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.84 -33.43 -22.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.84 -33.43 -22.44
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -29.85 -33.43 -22.44
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.34 -17.19 -11.53
Diluted EPS -15.34 -17.19 -11.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.34 -17.19 -11.53
Diluted EPS -15.34 -17.19 -11.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

