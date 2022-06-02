Asian Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 31.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 up 92.67% from Rs. 623.69 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 475.93% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 78.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.72
|47.07
|31.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.72
|47.07
|31.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.32
|7.82
|5.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.86
|11.50
|10.20
|Depreciation
|8.98
|8.14
|4.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.70
|17.12
|18.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.15
|2.49
|-6.38
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.52
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.95
|3.01
|-4.65
|Interest
|34.98
|23.30
|33.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.93
|-20.29
|-38.33
|Exceptional Items
|-3.04
|-4.57
|-569.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.97
|-24.87
|-607.48
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|10.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.97
|-24.87
|-617.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.97
|-24.87
|-617.66
|Minority Interest
|-0.72
|0.77
|-6.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-45.69
|-24.09
|-623.69
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.12
|-12.78
|-317.51
|Diluted EPS
|-23.12
|-12.78
|-317.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.12
|-12.78
|-317.51
|Diluted EPS
|-23.12
|-12.78
|-317.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited