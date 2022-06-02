 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 31.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 up 92.67% from Rs. 623.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 475.93% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 78.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.

Asian Hotels (North)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.72 47.07 31.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.72 47.07 31.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.32 7.82 5.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.86 11.50 10.20
Depreciation 8.98 8.14 4.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.70 17.12 18.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.15 2.49 -6.38
Other Income 1.20 0.52 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.95 3.01 -4.65
Interest 34.98 23.30 33.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.93 -20.29 -38.33
Exceptional Items -3.04 -4.57 -569.15
P/L Before Tax -44.97 -24.87 -607.48
Tax 0.00 -- 10.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.97 -24.87 -617.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.97 -24.87 -617.66
Minority Interest -0.72 0.77 -6.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -45.69 -24.09 -623.69
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.12 -12.78 -317.51
Diluted EPS -23.12 -12.78 -317.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.12 -12.78 -317.51
Diluted EPS -23.12 -12.78 -317.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
