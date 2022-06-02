 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 14.27% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 25.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022 down 176.77% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022 down 270.7% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 232.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 32.42% over the last 12 months.

Asian Hotels (East)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.76 32.77 25.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.76 32.77 25.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.26 5.15 3.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2.67 -- --
Employees Cost 7.48 7.37 6.93
Depreciation 4.92 4.87 4.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.64 14.56 14.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.22 0.82 -4.24
Other Income 1.24 3.66 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.98 4.48 -1.09
Interest 3.87 3.80 3.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.85 0.68 -4.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.85 0.68 -4.75
Tax -0.52 1.47 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.33 -0.79 -5.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.01 -- 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.32 -0.79 -5.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.32 -0.79 -5.17
Equity Share Capital 11.53 11.53 11.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.43 -0.69 -4.49
Diluted EPS -12.43 -0.69 -4.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.43 -0.69 -4.49
Diluted EPS -12.43 -0.69 -4.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
