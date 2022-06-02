Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 14.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 25.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022 down 176.77% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022 down 270.7% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 232.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 32.42% over the last 12 months.