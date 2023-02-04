 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Granito Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore in December 2022 down 9.89% from Rs. 377.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2022 down 161.91% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 119.13% from Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2021.

Asian Granito India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.80 351.67 377.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.80 351.67 377.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.37 44.32 49.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 204.86 205.54 221.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 9.07 0.91
Power & Fuel 26.26 22.42 --
Employees Cost 22.82 23.55 20.90
Depreciation 4.81 4.84 4.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.07 36.10 57.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.81 5.83 22.96
Other Income 12.59 6.96 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.22 12.79 24.10
Interest 3.94 1.86 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.15 10.93 23.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.15 10.93 23.71
Tax -3.98 2.25 7.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.17 8.68 16.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.17 8.68 16.43
Equity Share Capital 126.75 126.75 56.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.80 0.68 3.10
Diluted EPS -0.80 0.68 3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.80 0.68 3.10
Diluted EPS -0.80 0.68 3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited