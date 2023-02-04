Asian Granito Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore in December 2022 down 9.89% from Rs. 377.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2022 down 161.91% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 119.13% from Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2021.