Asian Granito Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 436.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 down 227.02% from Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2022 down 156.22% from Rs. 38.53 crore in December 2021. Asian Granito shares closed at 44.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -52.84% over the last 12 months.
Asian Granito India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations399.17397.77436.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations399.17397.77436.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials74.5666.6982.82
Purchase of Traded Goods193.19192.93200.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.4912.17-5.72
Power & Fuel64.4350.4952.91
Employees Cost30.0330.7927.59
Depreciation9.248.557.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.0145.5741.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.81-9.4229.84
Other Income6.914.891.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.90-4.5431.29
Interest5.585.385.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.48-9.9125.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-36.48-9.9125.72
Tax-9.58-2.347.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.90-7.5717.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.90-7.5717.97
Minority Interest4.274.29-0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.62-3.2817.81
Equity Share Capital126.75126.7556.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.79-0.263.36
Diluted EPS-1.79-0.263.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.79-0.263.36
Diluted EPS-1.79-0.263.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:44 am