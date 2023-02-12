Asia Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 59.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.