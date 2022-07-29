 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,222.85 crore, up 144.76% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,222.85 crore in June 2022 up 144.76% from Rs. 2,950.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.05 crore in June 2022 up 124.11% from Rs. 282.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.92 crore in June 2022 up 373.02% from Rs. 126.70 crore in June 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 145.55 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 19.79% over the last 12 months.

Ashok Leyland
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,189.32 8,703.33 2,950.99
Other Operating Income 33.53 40.96 --
Total Income From Operations 7,222.85 8,744.29 2,950.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,131.36 6,429.86 2,233.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 258.95 267.63 211.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -662.26 144.68 -257.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 445.41 437.58 424.31
Depreciation 182.40 195.35 183.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 729.11 688.50 479.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.88 580.69 -323.59
Other Income 25.64 24.16 13.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.52 604.85 -310.19
Interest 68.88 76.46 70.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.64 528.39 -380.93
Exceptional Items 13.01 470.26 -1.68
P/L Before Tax 107.65 998.65 -382.61
Tax 39.60 97.28 -100.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.05 901.37 -282.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.05 901.37 -282.29
Equity Share Capital 293.55 293.55 293.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 3.07 -0.96
Diluted EPS 0.23 3.07 -0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 3.07 -0.96
Diluted EPS 0.23 3.07 -0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
