Ashok Leyland Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,222.85 crore, up 144.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,222.85 crore in June 2022 up 144.76% from Rs. 2,950.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.05 crore in June 2022 up 124.11% from Rs. 282.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.92 crore in June 2022 up 373.02% from Rs. 126.70 crore in June 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 145.55 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 19.79% over the last 12 months.