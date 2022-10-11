 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland Q2 PAT seen to Rs. 231.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 11, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 86.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,333.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Ashok Leyland to report net profit at Rs. 231.5 crore (up 286.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 296 percent Y-o-Y (up 66.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,333 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

