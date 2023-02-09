Ashapura Mine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.35 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:Net Sales at Rs 60.35 crore in December 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 50.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 107.44% from Rs. 27.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2022 up 172.01% from Rs. 15.15 crore in December 2021.
Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2021.
|Ashapura Mine shares closed at 102.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.28% returns over the last 6 months and -5.40% over the last 12 months.
|Ashapura Minechem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.35
|47.25
|50.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.35
|47.25
|50.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.72
|12.43
|13.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.81
|4.66
|2.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.53
|-5.58
|10.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.52
|7.51
|8.50
|Depreciation
|3.49
|4.69
|4.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.49
|35.61
|32.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.22
|-12.06
|-21.83
|Other Income
|13.64
|10.62
|1.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.42
|-1.45
|-20.01
|Interest
|5.37
|5.98
|7.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.05
|-7.43
|-27.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.05
|-7.43
|-27.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.05
|-7.43
|-27.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.05
|-7.43
|-27.51
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|18.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|-0.81
|-3.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|-0.81
|-3.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|-0.81
|-3.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|-0.81
|-3.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited