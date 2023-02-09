 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashapura Mine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.35 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:Net Sales at Rs 60.35 crore in December 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 50.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 107.44% from Rs. 27.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2022 up 172.01% from Rs. 15.15 crore in December 2021.
Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2021. Ashapura Mine shares closed at 102.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.28% returns over the last 6 months and -5.40% over the last 12 months.
Ashapura Minechem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations60.3547.2550.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations60.3547.2550.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.7212.4313.28
Purchase of Traded Goods15.814.662.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.53-5.5810.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.527.518.50
Depreciation3.494.694.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.4935.6132.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.22-12.06-21.83
Other Income13.6410.621.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.42-1.45-20.01
Interest5.375.987.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.05-7.43-27.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.05-7.43-27.51
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.05-7.43-27.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.05-7.43-27.51
Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.22-0.81-3.11
Diluted EPS0.22-0.81-3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.22-0.81-3.11
Diluted EPS0.22-0.81-3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

