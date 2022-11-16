 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashapura Mine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore in September 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 270.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 85.03% from Rs. 33.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.49 crore in September 2022 down 42.39% from Rs. 56.40 crore in September 2021.
Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021. Ashapura Mine shares closed at 86.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.27% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.
Ashapura Minechem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations197.74401.83270.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations197.74401.83270.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.7297.3650.92
Purchase of Traded Goods34.9231.8451.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.96-30.77-26.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.7225.2224.49
Depreciation19.0416.5115.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses107.66227.24141.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.3734.4413.38
Other Income27.8116.4527.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4550.8841.19
Interest12.2012.9714.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.2537.9126.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.2537.9126.94
Tax0.066.970.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1830.9426.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1830.9426.07
Minority Interest-0.674.04--
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.574.227.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.0839.2133.93
Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.563.843.79
Diluted EPS0.563.844.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.563.843.79
Diluted EPS0.563.844.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm