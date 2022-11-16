Ashapura Mine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore in September 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 270.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 85.03% from Rs. 33.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.49 crore in September 2022 down 42.39% from Rs. 56.40 crore in September 2021.
Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021.
|Ashapura Mine shares closed at 86.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.27% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.
|Ashapura Minechem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.74
|401.83
|270.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.74
|401.83
|270.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.72
|97.36
|50.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.92
|31.84
|51.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.96
|-30.77
|-26.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.72
|25.22
|24.49
|Depreciation
|19.04
|16.51
|15.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.66
|227.24
|141.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.37
|34.44
|13.38
|Other Income
|27.81
|16.45
|27.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.45
|50.88
|41.19
|Interest
|12.20
|12.97
|14.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.25
|37.91
|26.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.25
|37.91
|26.94
|Tax
|0.06
|6.97
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.18
|30.94
|26.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.18
|30.94
|26.07
|Minority Interest
|-0.67
|4.04
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.57
|4.22
|7.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.08
|39.21
|33.93
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|18.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|3.84
|3.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|3.84
|4.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|3.84
|3.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|3.84
|4.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited