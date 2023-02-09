 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashapura Mine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore, up 138.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore in December 2022 up 138.22% from Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.76 crore in December 2022 up 262.93% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.86 crore in December 2022 up 1101.54% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.

Ashapura Minechem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 535.07 197.74 224.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 535.07 197.74 224.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.78 49.72 69.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.01 34.92 38.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.37 -23.96 -37.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.80 24.72 25.60
Depreciation 17.64 19.04 14.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.98 107.66 155.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.23 -14.37 -42.34
Other Income 19.99 27.81 34.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.22 13.45 -7.93
Interest 19.88 12.20 7.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.35 1.25 -15.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.35 1.25 -15.73
Tax 11.14 0.06 6.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.21 1.18 -21.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.21 1.18 -21.72
Minority Interest 3.73 -0.67 -0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 4.57 1.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.76 5.08 -20.11
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 18.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 0.56 -2.39
Diluted EPS 3.58 0.56 -2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 0.56 -2.39
Diluted EPS 3.58 0.56 -2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited