Ashapura Mine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore, up 138.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore in December 2022 up 138.22% from Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.76 crore in December 2022 up 262.93% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.86 crore in December 2022 up 1101.54% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.