Arshiya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore in March 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 501.33 crore in March 2022 up 1779.14% from Rs. 29.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022 down 179.51% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 19.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 20.85 on June 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.51% returns over the last 6 months and -27.10% over the last 12 months.