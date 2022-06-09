 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arshiya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 09, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore in March 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 501.33 crore in March 2022 up 1779.14% from Rs. 29.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022 down 179.51% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 19.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 20.85 on June 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.51% returns over the last 6 months and -27.10% over the last 12 months.

Arshiya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.40 11.96 21.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.40 11.96 21.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.61 2.88 2.23
Depreciation 2.55 2.81 2.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.61 1.87 10.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.37 4.40 6.28
Other Income 2.40 1.97 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.97 6.37 7.97
Interest -39.86 43.29 37.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.89 -36.91 -29.86
Exceptional Items 472.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax 501.33 -36.91 -29.86
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 501.33 -36.91 -29.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 501.33 -36.91 -29.86
Equity Share Capital 52.46 52.46 52.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.11 -1.41 -1.15
Diluted EPS 19.11 -1.41 -1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.11 -1.41 -1.15
Diluted EPS 19.11 -1.41 -1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 9, 2022 10:22 am
