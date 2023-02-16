 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arshiya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in December 2022 down 13.84% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 168.95% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021. Arshiya shares closed at 6.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.94% returns over the last 6 months and -83.91% over the last 12 months.
Arshiya
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.3037.2311.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.3037.2311.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.495.872.88
Depreciation1.9520.302.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.4421.381.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.57-10.324.40
Other Income2.292.521.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.28-7.796.37
Interest21.4156.6043.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.70-64.39-36.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-29.70-64.39-36.91
Tax--0.33--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.70-64.72-36.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.01--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.70-64.73-36.91
Equity Share Capital52.7052.4652.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
Diluted EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
Diluted EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

