Arshiya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 38.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 109.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 10.93 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -64.97% over the last 12 months.

Arshiya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.23 35.13 38.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.23 35.13 38.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.87 3.78 6.40
Depreciation 20.30 20.48 27.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.38 12.35 10.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.32 -1.48 -6.76
Other Income 2.52 9.44 1.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.79 7.96 -4.88
Interest 56.60 42.68 102.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.39 -34.73 -107.64
Exceptional Items -- 82.22 --
P/L Before Tax -64.39 47.49 -107.64
Tax 0.33 0.14 -0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.72 47.36 -107.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 0.00 -2.24
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.73 47.35 -109.69
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -64.73 47.35 -109.69
Equity Share Capital 52.46 52.46 52.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.47 1.81 -4.19
Diluted EPS -2.47 1.81 -4.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.47 1.81 -4.19
Diluted EPS -2.47 1.81 -4.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm