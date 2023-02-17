Arihants Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 65.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 65.62% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.79% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.44% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.