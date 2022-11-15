 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arihant Super Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.37 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.1% from Rs. 87.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.19 crore in September 2022 up 0.05% from Rs. 20.18 crore in September 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2021.

Arihant Super shares closed at 232.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.53% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Superstructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.37 88.99 87.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.37 88.99 87.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.06 60.29 59.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.88 -5.52 -5.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.56 4.44 3.93
Depreciation 0.48 0.46 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.19 11.31 10.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.20 18.01 19.40
Other Income 0.51 0.62 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.71 18.63 19.75
Interest 4.77 4.79 5.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.95 13.84 14.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.95 13.84 14.59
Tax 3.20 3.14 2.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.75 10.70 11.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.75 10.70 11.63
Minority Interest -2.65 -1.96 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.10 8.74 11.63
Equity Share Capital 41.16 41.16 41.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 2.12 2.92
Diluted EPS 2.21 2.12 2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 2.12 2.92
Diluted EPS 2.21 2.12 2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

