Arihant Super Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.99 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.99 crore in June 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 84.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in June 2022 up 24.12% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2021.

Arihant Super shares closed at 145.10 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

Arihant Superstructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.99 70.59 84.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.99 70.59 84.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.29 104.19 53.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.52 -69.75 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.44 4.86 3.66
Depreciation 0.46 0.40 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.31 14.75 10.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.01 16.14 14.53
Other Income 0.62 0.68 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.63 16.82 14.91
Interest 4.79 5.25 5.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.84 11.57 9.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.84 11.57 9.56
Tax 3.14 1.69 1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.70 9.88 8.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.70 9.88 8.28
Minority Interest -1.96 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.74 9.88 8.28
Equity Share Capital 41.16 41.16 41.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 2.25 1.90
Diluted EPS 2.12 2.25 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 2.25 1.90
Diluted EPS 2.12 2.25 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
