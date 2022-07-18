 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arfin India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.05 crore, up 47.09% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.05 crore in June 2022 up 47.09% from Rs. 99.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 149.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 up 33% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Arfin India shares closed at 168.40 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and 139.72% over the last 12 months.

Arfin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.05 158.87 99.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.05 158.87 99.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.72 131.68 67.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.89 3.72 14.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.88 2.10 1.54
Depreciation 0.89 0.84 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.11 14.86 10.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.57 5.68 4.19
Other Income 0.27 1.09 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.84 6.77 4.24
Interest 3.05 3.49 2.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.79 3.28 1.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.79 3.28 1.26
Tax 0.05 0.14 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.74 3.14 1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.74 3.14 1.10
Equity Share Capital 15.89 15.89 15.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.73 1.97 0.69
Diluted EPS 1.73 1.97 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.73 1.97 0.69
Diluted EPS 1.73 1.97 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
