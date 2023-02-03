APTUS VALUE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.27 crore, up 36.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.27 crore in December 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 210.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.57 crore in December 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 101.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.35 crore in December 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 181.25 crore in December 2021.