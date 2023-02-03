 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APTUS VALUE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.27 crore, up 36.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.27 crore in December 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 210.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.57 crore in December 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 101.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.35 crore in December 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 181.25 crore in December 2021.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.27 268.24 210.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.27 268.24 210.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.89 32.96 20.59
Depreciation 1.74 2.31 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 7.78 9.07 9.37
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.78 9.28 5.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.07 214.61 173.70
Other Income 8.54 8.81 6.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 245.61 223.42 179.77
Interest 77.16 66.83 48.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.45 156.59 131.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.45 156.59 131.16
Tax 42.88 33.28 29.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.57 123.31 101.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.57 123.31 101.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.57 123.31 101.48
Equity Share Capital 99.60 99.60 99.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.48 2.05
Diluted EPS 2.52 2.47 2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.48 2.05
Diluted EPS 2.52 2.47 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited