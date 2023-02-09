Aptech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore, up 196.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore in December 2022 up 196.4% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2022 up 239.04% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.
Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.
|Aptech shares closed at 368.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.31% returns over the last 6 months and 9.44% over the last 12 months.
|Aptech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.41
|40.85
|21.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.41
|40.85
|21.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.14
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|0.00
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.23
|12.67
|8.35
|Depreciation
|0.90
|1.02
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.59
|20.69
|9.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.55
|6.33
|2.07
|Other Income
|2.62
|1.14
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.17
|7.47
|3.21
|Interest
|--
|0.05
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.17
|7.42
|3.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.17
|7.42
|3.03
|Tax
|3.71
|1.97
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.45
|5.44
|2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|6.21
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.45
|5.44
|8.57
|Equity Share Capital
|41.40
|41.38
|41.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|1.32
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|1.31
|2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|1.32
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|1.31
|2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited