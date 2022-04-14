 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Tyres Q4 PAT may dip 40.7% YoY to Rs. 170 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 14, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,627 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Apollo Tyres | Board approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: corporate.apollotyres.com)

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Apollo Tyres to report net profit at Rs. 170 crore down 40.7% year-on-year (down 23.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,627 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 18.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 662 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Auto &amp; Auto Ancillary #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Apr 14, 2022 03:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.