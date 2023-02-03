Apollo Tyres Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,422.75 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,422.75 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 5,707.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.11 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 223.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 920.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 759.91 crore in December 2021.