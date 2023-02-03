 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Tyres Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,422.75 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,422.75 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 5,707.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.11 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 223.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 920.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 759.91 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Tyres
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,422.75 5,956.05 5,707.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,422.75 5,956.05 5,707.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,993.21 3,101.56 2,665.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 717.60 605.31 522.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 164.63 -66.24 239.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 672.39 614.08 643.23
Depreciation 354.44 348.53 344.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 961.56 989.33 894.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 558.93 363.49 398.66
Other Income 6.73 6.85 16.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 565.66 370.34 415.62
Interest 141.96 132.00 108.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 423.70 238.34 307.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.51
P/L Before Tax 423.70 238.34 306.82
Tax 131.63 43.99 83.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 292.08 194.35 223.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 292.08 194.35 223.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 0.10 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 292.11 194.45 223.54
Equity Share Capital 63.51 63.51 63.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.60 3.06 3.52
Diluted EPS 4.60 3.06 3.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.60 3.06 3.52
Diluted EPS 4.60 3.06 3.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
