Apollo Tricoat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.50 crore, up 77.49% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tricoat Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 830.50 crore in March 2022 up 77.49% from Rs. 467.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.80 crore in March 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2022 down 7.85% from Rs. 51.22 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.30 in March 2021.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 934.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 50.50% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 807.21 719.91 467.90
Other Operating Income 23.29 -- --
Total Income From Operations 830.50 719.91 467.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 691.39 628.56 371.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.31 18.32 27.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.53 -7.30 -12.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.62 6.08 4.83
Depreciation 5.11 4.92 4.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.36 31.31 25.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.18 38.02 46.17
Other Income 0.91 0.55 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.09 38.57 46.66
Interest 0.90 1.31 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.19 37.26 44.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.19 37.26 44.60
Tax 10.39 9.53 10.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.80 27.73 34.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.80 27.73 34.35
Equity Share Capital 12.16 12.16 6.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 4.56 11.30
Diluted EPS 5.07 4.56 11.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 4.56 11.30
Diluted EPS 5.07 4.56 11.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
