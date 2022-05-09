Apollo Tricoat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.50 crore, up 77.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 830.50 crore in March 2022 up 77.49% from Rs. 467.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.80 crore in March 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2022 down 7.85% from Rs. 51.22 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.30 in March 2021.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 934.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 50.50% over the last 12 months.