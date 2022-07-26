 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Tricoat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.57 crore, up 41.03% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tricoat Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 793.57 crore in June 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 562.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in June 2022 down 35.07% from Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.63 crore in June 2022 down 31.5% from Rs. 69.53 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2021.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 810.75 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

Apollo Tricoat Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 775.79 807.21 562.69
Other Operating Income 17.78 23.29 --
Total Income From Operations 793.57 830.50 562.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 718.20 691.39 469.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.02 28.31 18.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.12 20.53 -10.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.07 5.62 5.45
Depreciation 5.43 5.11 4.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.25 38.36 29.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.72 41.18 46.10
Other Income 2.48 0.91 18.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.20 42.09 65.05
Interest 0.99 0.90 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.21 41.19 63.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.21 41.19 63.35
Tax 10.51 10.39 16.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.70 30.80 47.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.70 30.80 47.28
Equity Share Capital 12.16 12.16 6.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 5.07 15.69
Diluted EPS 5.05 5.07 15.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 5.07 15.69
Diluted EPS 5.05 5.07 15.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
