Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 crore

PTI
Nov 10, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 percent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September.

Total income increased to Rs 4,274 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 3,723 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 1.8 percent down at Rs 4,282.25 apiece on the BSE.

