Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, down 67.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in December 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 27.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.