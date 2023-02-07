 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apex Frozen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.50 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.38% from Rs. 217.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

Apex Frozen Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.50 292.80 217.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 214.50 292.80 217.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.46 184.29 141.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.70 29.99 7.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.63 12.62 10.37
Depreciation 5.18 5.23 4.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.30 53.77 41.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 6.89 12.61
Other Income 16.17 16.28 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.40 23.17 15.41
Interest 3.04 4.78 3.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.36 18.39 11.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.36 18.39 11.48
Tax 2.61 4.80 3.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.75 13.59 8.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.75 13.59 8.45
Equity Share Capital 31.25 31.25 31.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 4.35 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.48 4.35 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 4.35 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.48 4.35 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited