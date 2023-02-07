Apex Frozen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.50 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.38% from Rs. 217.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.