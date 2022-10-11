 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apar Industries Q2 PAT seen up 98.1% YoY to Rs. 112.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,162.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Apar Industries to report net profit at Rs. 112.7 crore up 98.1% year-on-year (down 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 75.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 223.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

