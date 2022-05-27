Ansal Propertie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.70 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 378.70 crore in March 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 333.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022 down 600% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2021.
Ansal Propertie shares closed at 13.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 126.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|378.70
|159.05
|333.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|378.70
|159.05
|333.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.51
|106.43
|227.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.26
|0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.42
|3.95
|4.15
|Depreciation
|9.37
|5.45
|6.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.62
|63.87
|124.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.22
|-21.91
|-30.32
|Other Income
|14.57
|12.43
|44.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.35
|-9.48
|14.44
|Interest
|26.27
|26.15
|41.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.92
|-35.63
|-26.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.92
|-35.63
|-26.79
|Tax
|-7.92
|-2.08
|-26.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.00
|-33.55
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.00
|-33.55
|-0.73
|Minority Interest
|6.14
|5.42
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.86
|-28.13
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|78.70
|78.70
|78.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.79
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.79
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.79
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.79
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited