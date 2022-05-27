 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ansal Propertie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.70 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 378.70 crore in March 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 333.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022 down 600% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 13.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 126.45% over the last 12 months.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 378.70 159.05 333.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 378.70 159.05 333.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.51 106.43 227.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.26 0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.42 3.95 4.15
Depreciation 9.37 5.45 6.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.62 63.87 124.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.22 -21.91 -30.32
Other Income 14.57 12.43 44.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.35 -9.48 14.44
Interest 26.27 26.15 41.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.92 -35.63 -26.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.92 -35.63 -26.79
Tax -7.92 -2.08 -26.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.00 -33.55 -0.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.00 -33.55 -0.73
Minority Interest 6.14 5.42 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.86 -28.13 -0.98
Equity Share Capital 78.70 78.70 78.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.79 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.79 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.79 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.79 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 03:54 pm
