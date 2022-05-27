Ansal Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in March 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 67.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 23.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2022 up 187.72% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2021.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ansal Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.95
|65.62
|67.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.95
|65.62
|67.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.62
|42.55
|62.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.44
|0.24
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|1.63
|3.14
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.25
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.59
|5.33
|16.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.66
|15.62
|-15.50
|Other Income
|6.96
|0.21
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.62
|15.83
|-14.37
|Interest
|15.62
|18.44
|24.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.99
|-2.61
|-39.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.99
|-2.61
|-39.05
|Tax
|-1.88
|1.00
|-15.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.11
|-3.61
|-23.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.11
|-3.61
|-23.97
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.61
|-4.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.61
|-4.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.61
|-4.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.61
|-4.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited