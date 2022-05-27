 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ansal Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in March 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 67.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 23.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2022 up 187.72% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

Ansal Housing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.95 65.62 67.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.95 65.62 67.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.62 42.55 62.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.44 0.24 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.91 1.63 3.14
Depreciation 0.74 0.25 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.59 5.33 16.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.66 15.62 -15.50
Other Income 6.96 0.21 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.62 15.83 -14.37
Interest 15.62 18.44 24.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.99 -2.61 -39.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.99 -2.61 -39.05
Tax -1.88 1.00 -15.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.11 -3.61 -23.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.11 -3.61 -23.97
Equity Share Capital 59.39 59.39 59.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.61 -4.04
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.61 -4.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.61 -4.04
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.61 -4.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:00 pm
